Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYFM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -415.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

