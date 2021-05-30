IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.32.

IAC opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

