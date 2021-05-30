IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel Sells 1,100 Shares

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.56. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0436345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.