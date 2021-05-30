IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel Sells 1,100 Shares

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.56. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0436345 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.