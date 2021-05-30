IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE INFO opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.