ILCOIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,026.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $47,026.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,645,738,907 coins and its circulating supply is 692,042,487 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

