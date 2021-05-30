Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMCR opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.45. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $40,442,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

