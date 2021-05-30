Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 2nd (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMPL. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
IMPL stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
