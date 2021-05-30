Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 2nd (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMPL. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

IMPL stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.