Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IHLDY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Imperial Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

