IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,055 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $2,739,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IES by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

