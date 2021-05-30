IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $63,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCU stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

