IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

