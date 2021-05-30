Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 5,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,406,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 239.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

