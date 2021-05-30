Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Purchases 953 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $15,819.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,711,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GWRS opened at $17.08 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

