Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires 42,153 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.24 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

