Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 65,029 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

