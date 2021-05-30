Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $144,420.00 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

