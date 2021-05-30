Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Sells 2,272 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RJF stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.75.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

