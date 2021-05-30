Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SILK opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

