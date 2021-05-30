Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
USPH opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.46.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
