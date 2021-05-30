Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USPH opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

