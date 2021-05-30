Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $194,610.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

