Insight Protocol Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $145,447.67 and approximately $124,929.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

