Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares traded up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89. 476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

