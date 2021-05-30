International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 843,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,718,000 after acquiring an additional 745,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $141.67 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

