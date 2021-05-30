International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $24,143,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $141.67 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

