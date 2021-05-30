International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of INSW opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $562.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in International Seaways by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

