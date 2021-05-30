Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.08.

Shares of INTU opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.13. Intuit has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $445.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

