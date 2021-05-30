Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

