Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the April 29th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $175.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.