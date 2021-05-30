Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) shares shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.