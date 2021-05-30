Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.57 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

