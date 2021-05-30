Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the typical volume of 2,321 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

