IOST Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, IOST has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $504.65 million and $123.58 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00079266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.