iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. 5,575,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

