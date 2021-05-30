iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

