iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the April 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

