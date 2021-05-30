iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

