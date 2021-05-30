iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $54.87. 43,730,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,069,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

