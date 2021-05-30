iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 98.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $358.90 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.12.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.