iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,579 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,776,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

