Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Short Interest Update

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBCFF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

