Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$8.88 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 740.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a current ratio of 42.46.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

