Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 69,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock worth $3,528,582 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.47. 696,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

