Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

