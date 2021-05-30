Jacqueline F. Woods Sells 2,300 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TKR opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Timken by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Timken by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 97,031 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

