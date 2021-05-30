Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

