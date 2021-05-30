JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

