JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.12 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of FROG traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,167,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

