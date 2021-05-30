Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 303,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 324,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 827,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

