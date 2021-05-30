Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.