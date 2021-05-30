Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

